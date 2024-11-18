Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $758,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 13.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $285,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $329.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $349.79.

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

