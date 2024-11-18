Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $758,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 13.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $285,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GE Vernova stock opened at $329.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $349.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.