Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPIB opened at $47.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $442.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

