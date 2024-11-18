Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 841.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $93.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.