Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 231.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,995 shares of company stock worth $1,739,510 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

A opened at $127.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

