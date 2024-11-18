Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 72.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in New York Times by 15.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Trading Down 3.2 %

NYT stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

