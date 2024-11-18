Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

