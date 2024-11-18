Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

