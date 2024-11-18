Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,314 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.