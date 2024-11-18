Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 924 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,895,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $54,770,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in HSBC by 884.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 500,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE HSBC opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

