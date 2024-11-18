Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.50 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Paymentus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paymentus

Paymentus Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Shares of PAY stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Paymentus has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Paymentus by 550.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Paymentus by 80.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paymentus by 155.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Paymentus during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Paymentus by 141.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.