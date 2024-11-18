Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $13.25 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPTA. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

PPTA opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.64 million, a PE ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This represents a 37.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $5,701,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $10,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

