Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 89.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 190.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Plexus stock opened at $153.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.87. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,137.50. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,872. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

