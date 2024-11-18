Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,669 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Post Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $106.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

