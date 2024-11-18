Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,861 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $19,149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 323.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 7,570,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 27.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after buying an additional 7,412,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 324.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 6,364,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 43.3% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 14,575,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 4,407,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

ABEV opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

