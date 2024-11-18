Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,840 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.12 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

