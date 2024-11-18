Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,618 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.