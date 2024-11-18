Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,137 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 156,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,669,000 after purchasing an additional 389,639 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Insulet by 4.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $260.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

