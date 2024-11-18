Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,680,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,532,000 after acquiring an additional 232,181 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of PDD by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,116,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,859,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of PDD by 21.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 274,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 12.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of PDD by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

PDD Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $114.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.61. The company has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.71. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.