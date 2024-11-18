Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

