Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 178,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD opened at $56.28 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

