Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $529,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 274.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 18.6% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of VST opened at $142.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

