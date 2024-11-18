Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 93,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 129,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85,180 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IBMM opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0557 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

