Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,156 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

