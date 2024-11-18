Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504,608 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in Amcor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,342,000 after buying an additional 2,775,794 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after buying an additional 2,287,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,946,000 after buying an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amcor by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,721,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,989,000 after buying an additional 1,527,492 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Amcor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

