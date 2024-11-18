Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 65,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 33.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 367,835 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $35,311.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,649,790.58. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,036.47. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,795 shares of company stock worth $2,574,225 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

