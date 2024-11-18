Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,694 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. 25 LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

