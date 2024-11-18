Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,366,640.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,246,819.62. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,534 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $227.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $180.31 and a one year high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average of $208.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.