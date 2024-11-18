Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 634.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $389.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.67. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $421.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.