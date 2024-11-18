Regal Partners Ltd Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regal Partners Ltd cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $150.09 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $690.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

