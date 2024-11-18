Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 26.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

