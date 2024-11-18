Reviewing NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Polar Power and NOVONIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 NOVONIX 0 0 1 0 3.00

NOVONIX has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given NOVONIX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NOVONIX is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -31.99% -40.10% -20.12% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Polar Power and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NOVONIX shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and NOVONIX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $11.95 million 0.68 -$6.55 million ($0.33) -1.39 NOVONIX $8.06 million 30.32 -$46.25 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Summary

NOVONIX beats Polar Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. It serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. In addition, the company sells its products through a direct sales force, and independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

