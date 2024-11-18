Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $48.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.84. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

