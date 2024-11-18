Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $25,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOUR opened at $97.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

