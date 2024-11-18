Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Grows By 15.0%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,348,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,137,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $524,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

