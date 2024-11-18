Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 1,302 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Generac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

