SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 508.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 65.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 162,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

