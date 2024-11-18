SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,877,000 after buying an additional 233,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2,491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in SJW Group by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 64,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Bank of America began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

