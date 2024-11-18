SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,741 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,519,000. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 441,900 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,628,000 after acquiring an additional 273,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.12 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

