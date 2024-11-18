SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,272.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $225.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $194.42 and a twelve month high of $273.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

