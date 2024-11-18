Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 586.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $215,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $458.32 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $170.62 and a 52 week high of $489.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.61. The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.