Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 586.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

SPOT stock opened at $458.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $170.62 and a 52-week high of $489.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.