Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,295,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,579,000 after buying an additional 362,573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 148,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,283,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 693,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.14 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

