State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,876,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sanmina stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

