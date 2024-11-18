State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 18,009 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of LiveRamp worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of RAMP opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.91 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

