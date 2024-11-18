State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.93 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 262,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 355.8% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 215.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 488,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

