State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.97 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,751,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

VIRT opened at $34.92 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

