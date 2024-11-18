State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 18.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,683.20. This trade represents a 34.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,133. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

