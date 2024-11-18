State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 52,455 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,455 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 877.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 964,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 924,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 379,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. StockNews.com raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.25%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

