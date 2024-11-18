State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS opened at $121.19 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $26,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,856.64. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

