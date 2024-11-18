Stifel Nicolaus Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $31.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEW. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,497,965. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,658.63. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,034 shares of company stock worth $441,828. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 267.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 332.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.